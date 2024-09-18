vivo India has officially teased the launch of its next smartphone, the vivo V40e which will be a new addition to its V40 Series following the earlier releases of the vivo V40 and V40 Pro. The company has revealed several features for the upcoming vivo V40e highlighting a 7.49mm ultra-slim 3D curved design, 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera with Aura Light, 50 MP Eye AF selfie camera, and more.

The vivo V40e will sport a 6.77-inch 3D curved display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the smartphone will come in a 7.49 mm ultra-slim design in Royal Bronze and Mint Green color options. As per Geekbench listings, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM, while vivo India has confirmed a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

It features the Infinity Eye Camera Module Design, which vivo calls as Ultra-Luxe Camera Art. The rear side will include a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera paired with secondary cameras of 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2x portrait. For selfies, the vivo V40e will sport a 50 MP Eye AF camera on the front.

The camera system will also feature Aura Light that adjusts for smart color temperature, Ultra-Stable 4K video recording with OIS + EIS, along with AI-powered features like AI Portrait Suit, AI Eraser, and AI Photo Enhancer.

The vivo V40e will be available for purchase on Flipkart, vivo India’s online e-store, and across offline retail outlets post launch. An official launch is expected as early as next week, stay tuned for more details including its pricing and launch offers.