YouTube introduced a host of new AI-driven tools at the Made on YouTube 2024 event held in New York. The new AI-driven tools are designed to help creators enhance their content and build stronger connections with their audience. Johanna Voolich, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, highlighted AI’s transformative potential, stating that it will fuel creativity, strengthen connections, and empower both creators and audiences.

Speaking about the new features on YouTube, Johanna Voolich, Chief Product Officer, YouTube, said, “We’ve never been more excited about what the future holds as we continue to drive innovation for our global community. YouTube remains a place where creativity thrives, communities grow, and businesses succeed.”

Veo for Dream Screen

YouTube’s Dream Screen feature, launched last year, will now integrate Google DeepMind’s Veo video generation model. Creators can use AI-generated backgrounds and standalone 6-second video clips for YouTube Shorts. For example, creators can immerse themselves in fictional settings like The Secret Garden. All AI-generated content will carry watermarks via SynthID to ensure transparency. Veo will be available on YouTube Shorts by the end of 2024.

Upgraded Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio

YouTube Studio’s Inspiration Tab is set to receive a major update. It will now provide more personalized ideas, title suggestions, and thumbnail refinements to better align with individual creator styles. The Inspiration Tab shortcut will roll out next year, allowing creators quick access to ideas from their content, comments, and other videos.

Communities on Creator Channels

Creators can now activate a Community section on their channel pages, offering a space for subscribers and creators to exchange ideas, artwork, and discussions related to their content. The new feature is set to foster deeper engagement between creators and fans. Communities are already live on select channels, with broader availability in early 2025.

Community Hub for Fan Engagement

The Comments section in YouTube Studio will soon transform into a full-fledged Community Hub, with AI-driven tools for quick, customizable replies. Creators will also get new insights with audience metrics and community spotlights.

Hype Feature for Rising Creators

The new Hype feature allows viewers to support smaller creators through a hype button next to the like button. Clicking it can help push creators onto a weekly leaderboard, providing increased visibility and helping them connect with a broader audience. Hype is currently being tested in Brazil, Turkey, and Taiwan, with plans for further expansion soon.

Auto Dubbing for Multilingual Accessibility

YouTube’s Auto-Dubbing tool, now in testing, enables creators to add translated audio tracks in multiple languages. The tool will soon replicate the creator’s original tone and environment, offering a more authentic listening experience. This feature will expand to hundreds of thousands of creators in the coming months.

YouTube Shopping Expansion

With over 250,000 creators already participating, YouTube Shopping is growing. The affiliate program, initially launched in the U.S. and South Korea, will expand to Indonesia, with plans to reach Thailand and Vietnam next, allowing creators to monetize their content globally.

Jewels and Gifts for Livestream Engagement

To enhance real-time interactions during vertical livestreams, YouTube will introduce Jewels and Gifts, digital items that boost engagement while offering a new revenue stream for creators. This feature will first launch in the U.S.

Enhanced TV Content Opportunities

YouTube is focusing on expanding monetization options for TV-based content, with a 30% year-over-year increase in creators earning revenue from TV screens. Upcoming improvements will include organizing content into seasons and episodes for a more streamlined viewer experience, autoplay from channel pages, and better subscription options.

YouTube’s Commitment to Supporting Creators

Johanna Voolich reiterated YouTube’s dedication to empowering its creators. Over the past three years, the YouTube Partner Program has paid out more than $70 billion to creators, artists, and media companies. The platform continues to expand monetization options for creators across various content formats, further cementing its role as a leading platform for digital creators.