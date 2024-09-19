Noise has expanded its popular Air Buds lineup with the launch of the Noise Air Buds Pro 4, a successor to last year’s Noise Air Buds Pro 3. The new earbuds feature 10mm dynamic drivers with 40dB Hybrid ANC, quad mic ENC, up to 50 hours of battery life, Spacial Audio, metallic finish design, and more.

The Noise Air Buds Pro 4 flaunts its glossy metallic finish design housed in a sleek metallic case and rated IPX5 splash and sweat-resistant. The earbuds are available in Coal Black, Jade Green, Lake Blue, and Powder Blue color options. The Air Buds Pro 4 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers with support for Spatial Audio, providing a 3D sound experience.

The earbuds feature 40dB Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) for ambient noise reduction along with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for clear calls. Other features include ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, HyperSync technology, Bluetooth v5.3, Google Fast Pair, dual device pairing, and voice assistant support (Siri and Google Assistant).

For battery life, the Noise Air Buds Pro 4 uses Noise’s Instacharge technology delivering up to 50 hours of total playtime and 200 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of quick charging via USB Type-C. The Noise Air Buds Pro 4 is available at a special launch price of ₹1,999 on gonoise.com and Flipkart.com.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “Building on the success of our Air Buds series, we are excited to introduce the latest model to our flagship lineup. Designed with the user in mind, the Noise Air Buds Pro 4 offers a premium audio experience that blends performance, style, and value.

Featuring Hybrid ANC, a sleek metallic finish, and up to 50 hours of playtime, these earbuds set a new benchmark for immersive sound. We believe this launch will captivate audiophiles and reinforce our position as a leader in the market.”

Noise Air Buds Pro 4 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,999 (Launch Price) | ₹5,499 MRP

