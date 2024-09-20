After teasing its upcoming smartphone, vivo India has officially confirmed the launch of its next vivo V40 Series smartphone – the vivo V40e following the earlier releases of the vivo V40 and V40 Pro. The teaser reveals several features of vivo V40e including its ultra-slim 7.49mm 3D curved design, 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera with Aura Light, 50 MP Eye AF selfie camera, and more.

The vivo V40e will be the company’s latest smartphone under the vivo V40 Series and will be a tone-down variant of its siblings – vivo V40 and vivo V40 Pro. The vivo V40e will be available in Royal Bronze, and Mint Green colors as per the teaser with a sleek design measuring just 7.49mm and weighing 183g. It will also feature an Infinity Eye Camera Module Design, which vivo calls Ultra-Luxe Camera Art.

For the cameras, the smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS sensor with 2x portrait mode and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera along with a 50 MP eye AF front-facing camera for exceptional selfies. The camera system will also feature Aura Light for smart color temperature adjustments, Ultra-Stable 4K video recording with OIS + EIS, and AI-powered features like AI Portrait Suit, AI Eraser, and AI Photo Enhancer.

As per Geekbench listings, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC with 8 GB RAM, while vivo India has confirmed a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The vivo V40e will be available for purchase on Flipkart, vivo India’s online e-store, and across offline retail outlets post-launch which is held next week. Stay tuned for more details including its pricing and launch offers.

