TECNO Mobile India is gearing up to launch its latest budget smartphone – the TECNO POP 9 5G in India on 24th September. The new addition to its POP Series will serve as the successor to the 4G-enabled TECNO POP 8, marking a significant upgrade with its 5G connectivity option.

The official teaser on Amazon reveals that the upcoming TECNO POP 9 5G will be priced under ₹10,000, making it one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market. The image shows the price as ₹_,499 which means the smartphone will be priced ₹9,499 at max.

The TECNO POP 9 5G will be the first in this price segment to feature a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Other specs and features include 4 GB RAM with an additional 4 GB virtual RAM with TECNO’s MemFusion technology along with the option to choose between 64 GB and 128 GB storage.

Furthermore, the smartphone will be the first in its segment to come with NFC support, a feature typically found in higher-end devices. It will come with an Infrared sensor, IP54 dust and water-resistant protection, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience. The phone will sport a 120 Hz HD+ display and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

TECNO has promised over four years of lag-free performance for the POP 9 5G, a significant assurance for a budget phone. Additionally, the phone will come with two free skins in the box for customization.

The TECNO POP 9 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in following its official launch. More details including its exact pricing and offers will be revealed next week once the smartphone is launched.

TECNO POP 9 5G (Amazon.in Teaser)