As the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 sale approaches, POCO India has announced its much-anticipated ‘Mad Retail Price’ campaign. This year’s sale, kicking off on 26th September, brings substantial discounts on POCO’s top smartphones, along with additional savings through select bank offers and exchange deals. Here’s a rundown of the key POCO smartphones featured during the Big Billion Days sale.

POCO F6 5G

The POCO F6 5G, which was launched at a price of ₹29,999, will be available at a tempting deal of ₹21,999. The POCO F6 5G is a flagship-grade smartphone with its major highlight being the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 making it the first smartphone in the country using Qualcomm’s latest chip scoring over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark. Other features include a 120 Hz 12-bit AMOLED 1.5K screen, 90W fast charging, up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage options, 50 MP Sony IMX822 OIS + EIS camera, 20 MP selfie camera, IP64 water-resistant design, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and more.

POCO X6 Pro 5G

The POCO X6 Pro 5G, which was launched at a price of ₹26,999, will be available at a tempting deal of ₹18,999. The POCO X6 Pro sports a 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC with 1.4 million AnTuTu score, 5,000mm² VC cooling, as much as 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 64 MP main camera with OIS, and 67W fast charging.

POCO X6 5G

POCO X6 5G, a tone-down variant of its sibling, POCO X6 Pro 5G, featuring the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 64 MP OIS triple camera setup will be available for ₹14,999 (launched at ₹21,999).

POCO X6 Neo 5G

POCO’s most affordable 5G smartphone under its X Series highlights a 7.69 mm ultra-slim design, a 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 108 MP dual rear cameras with 3x zoom, 33W charging, and more. The price for the POCO X6 Neo 5G, which was launched at ₹15,999, will be ₹11,999 during the sale.

POCO M6 Plus 5G

For budget buyers, the POCO M6 Plus 5G with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE, 120 Hz display, 108 MP dual camera, will be available for ₹10,999.

POCO M6 5G

The POCO M6 5G, touted as India’s most affordable 5G phone running on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G, 90 Hz display with a stylish Sky Dance design will be priced at ₹7,499.

POCO C61 5G

POCO C61, which was launched in India at ₹7,499 with features like a 90 Hz display, MediaTek Helio G36, and up to 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, along with its premium glass back design will be priced at just ₹6,299.

POCO C65 5G

Launched last year in December, the POCO C65 5G, which is a budget smartphone with as much as 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, 90 Hz display, 50 MP AI triple cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and 18W charging support, will be priced at ₹6,799.

The POCO F6 5G, X6 Pro 5G, and X6 Neo 5G will be available at discounted prices starting from 26th September 2024 on Flipkart.com. Other models, such as the POCO M6 Plus 5G, POCO M6 5G, POCO C65 5G, POCO C61 5G, and POCO X6 5G, are already available at special Big Billion Days prices. Please note that the prices include applicable bank offers and exchange deals but may vary during the sale.