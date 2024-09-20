Sony India has expanded its wireless audio lineup with the launch of its Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Earbuds in India. The new earbuds bring a compact and ergonomic design, focusing on comfort, especially for users with smaller ears.

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds feature an ergonomic shape, crafted using ear-shape data that Sony has collected since 1982. The earbuds come with an IPX4 water-resistant matte finish design in a compact cylindrical charging case and a wider surface button for easy and comfortable music control. The earbuds are partly made from recycled plastic, and the packaging is entirely plastic-free.

The WF-C510 promises high-quality sound with its Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which restores clarity across a wide range of frequencies. It comes with 360 Reality Audio for an immersive experience along with an Ambient Sound Mode and the Voice Focus feature which enhances voice clarity while reducing background noise.

The earbuds provide up to 11 hours of playback time on a full charge with the charging case providing an additional 11 hours, delivering a total 22 hours of playback. In addition, a quick 5-minute charge gives 60 minutes of playback. The Sony WF-C510 supports Multipoint Connection, Quick Access for easy control of music apps like Spotify, and customized sound settings via the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

The Sony WF-C510 is priced at ₹3,990 with a special launch cashback offer of ₹1,000 on select credit cards, valid until 31st October 2024. The earbuds will be available in four colors – Blue, Yellow, Black, and White and will go on sale starting 26th September 2024 on Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com, major electronics outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Sony WF-C510 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

