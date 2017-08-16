Reliance Jio cashback offer: Get up to ₹99 cashback when you recharge via Paytm, Amazon Pay, and PhonePe

It’s time for Jio users to recharge who have subscribed to the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer back in April. The validity of the prepaid plan is about to end and Reliance has introduced the cashback offer at the right time. Reliance Jio is offering a cashback to the users on prepaid recharges. Users can get up to ₹99 cashback when recharge is done via Paytm, Amazon Pay, and Flipkart’s PhonePe.

If you haven’t recharge it yet on your Jio, this is the right time to do it via the specified payment modes. The offer is valid for the users who pay via Paytm, Amazon Pay Balance or PhonePe.

Reliance Jio has a total of eight plans starting from ₹309 till ₹9,999. The prepaid plans are as follows:

₹309

₹349

₹399

₹509

₹999

₹1,999

₹4,999

₹9,999

The cashback can be availed if recharged for any of the eight plans.

Reliance Jio cashback offer for Amazon Pay

The offer on Amazon Pay will offer ₹99 cashback on recharges on ₹309 and above. The offer is valid on the first recharge done using Amazon Pay. The cashback will be added to the wallet within 7 days of recharge. The offer is valid from 14th August 2017 to 19th August 2017.

Cashback: ₹99, credits to wallet within 7 days of recharge

₹99, credits to wallet within 7 days of recharge Minimum Recharge: ₹309 and above

₹309 and above Offer validity: 19th August 2017

Reliance Jio cashback offer for Paytm

For Paytm, the cashback is flat ₹76 when you do recharges of ₹300 and above. Other cashback offers include ₹15 on recharges above ₹100. To avail the cashback, you need to apply a promo code PAYTMJIO while making a payment. The cashback will differ from the amount of recharge done.

Cashback: ₹76 (for ₹300), ₹15 (for ₹100)

₹76 (for ₹300), ₹15 (for ₹100) Minimum Recharge: ₹100 and above

₹100 and above Offer validity: N/A

Reliance Jio cashback offer for Flipkart PhonePe

For Flipkart PhonePe, the cashback offer is ₹75 for recharges done above ₹300. The cashback offer is valid for one time only per Jio account. The offer validity is from 14th August 2017 to 21st August 2017.

Cashback: ₹75

₹75 Minimum Recharge: ₹300 and above

₹300 and above Offer validity: 21st August 2017

Users who have availed ₹50 cash back via the Jio Money app aren’t eligible for this cashback offer.

Have you done your Jio recharge? If you haven’t, this is the time to grab the cashback and take the advantage.

