Jio has introduced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans – Jio Plus starting at ₹399 per month with a one-month free trial. The Jio Plus scheme includes the benefits such as unlimited true 5G data through the Jio Welcome Offer, a single bill for the entire family, data sharing, premium content apps, and much more. The Jio Plus allows up to 4 family members to try the services free of cost for a month.

The Jio Plus postpaid family plans start at ₹399 which includes unlimited voice calling, 75 GB data, unlimited SMS, data sharing to the entire family, and no daily data limits. This plan is available for up to 4 family members, users can add up to 3 add-on connections at ₹99 each.

The ₹699 Jio Plus postpaid family plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 GB data, unlimited SMS, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, data sharing to the entire family, and no daily data limits. This plan is available for up to 4 family members, users can add up to 3 add-on connections at ₹99 each.

Users can benefit from the truly unlimited free 5G data with Jio True 5G Welcome Offer. Other benefits include a mobile number of your choice, first-ever in-flight connectivity while traveling abroad, India calling at ₹1 per minute with WiFi calling on international roaming, and one international roaming plan for 129 countries.

The total monthly price for the ₹399 plan for a family of 4 is ₹696 (₹399 + ₹99 * 3) making an effective monthly charge of ₹174 per SIM. The total monthly price for the ₹699 plan for a family of 4 is ₹996 (₹699 + ₹99 * 3) making an effective monthly charge of ₹249 per SIM.

A processing fee of ₹99 per SIM will be charged during the activation, every add-on family SIM will be provided with 5 GB of data monthly. Additional one-time charges of ₹500 or ₹875 as a security deposit depending upon the plan (waived off for JioFiber users, Corporate employees, Existing non-Jio Postpaid users, Credit Card customers, and Good credit score users).

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “The idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users. Jio has further strengthened its network experience by expanding True 5G to 331 cities. After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers.

Many Postpaid users want to be convinced about the service experience and the ease of switching to a new service provider. The free trial with Jio Plus plans addresses these issues.

Jio Plus provides for high-quality, truly unlimited connectivity powered by True 5G, immersive premium entertainment, family-plans with shared-benefits, affordable international roaming, cutting-edge features and most importantly the industry-first customer experience.

We have tried to design a gold standard service experience and we hope that every postpaid user in India will make full use of it.”