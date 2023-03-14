POCO India has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the POCO X5 5G in India at a price of ₹18,999. The POCO X5 5G is a tone-down variant of the POCO X5 Pro 5G which was introduced last month. The POCO X5 5G is the newest smartphone in the POCO X5 Series with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC, 48 MP AI camera, and 33W charging as some of the highlights of the smartphone.

The POCO X5 5G is the latest smartphone in the POCO X5 Series with features just below its sibling POCO X5 Pro 5G. The POCO X5 5G is about 7.98mm thin, 189 grams in weight, and comes in three color variants – Black, Green, and Blue.

The POCO X5 5G equips a 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), and 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Other display features include 1,200 nits peak brightness, 4,500,000:1 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, Sunlight display, and Reading mode, and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Moving to the cameras, the POCO X5 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear side with 48 MP f/1.8 as the primary camera with 1/2.76 inches sensor size. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 118-degree and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro. The front side has a 13 MP f/2.45 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The POCO X5 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The GPU on the SoC is an Adreno 619 for gaming and graphics-related tasks. There are a total of two RAM and storage variants – 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the base variant, and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage as the top-most variant. The storage can be expanded via microSD card support (hybrid slot – SIM2). The RAM is an LPDDR4X type and the storage is a UFS 2.2 type.

On the battery and charging side, the POCO X5 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include a Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Hi-Res Audio, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR Blaster, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a 5G network support with dual SIMs & dual 5G with VoLTE. The smartphones run on the MIUI 13 For POCO based on the Android 12 operating system.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “Strengthening our position in the mid-range segment, POCO X5 our #The5GAllStar is a perfect amalgamation of technology and innovation. We witnessed an overwhelming response from all over the globe for POCO X5 and the newly launched POCO X5 Pro 5G secured the No.1 smartphone in the month of February on Flipkart in India. We are confident that POCO X5 will be a market disruptor and will further redefine the 5G experience.”

POCO X5 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 4,500,000:1 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, Sunlight display, and Reading mode 3.0, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 7.9mm thin, 181 grams weight

The price for the POCO X5 5G with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is ₹18,999 while the price for the top-variant i.e. 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is ₹20,999. The smartphone will be available from 21st March 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The Launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards, an additional exchange discount of ₹2,000, and No cost EMI.

POCO X5 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers