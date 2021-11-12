Reliance JioBook powered by MediaTek MT8788 and 2GB RAM spotted on Geekbench; could launch soon

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom network companies in India, is also trying to establish its presence in the hardware space to boost its core business. After launching LYF branded smartphones which didn’t go well for the company, it started focusing on smart feature phones, before eventually partnering with Google to launch JioPhone Next — a low-cost Android smartphone.

The company has a few more products planned for release in the market and one of them is a JioBook. The device has now been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, which reveals that the device with model number NB1112MM is powered by the MediaTek MT8788 chipset with 2GB of RAM and runs the Android 11 operating system.

It has managed to score 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core tests. If the previous reports are to be believed, then the device has a custom JioOS skin on top of Android. It was recently reported that one of the models for this device may come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem.

The model NB1112MM of the JioBook is one of the model numbers that appeared along with NB1118QMW and NB1148QMW in the BIS listing earlier this year. This indicates that Reliance Jio is looking to launch the JioBook in three different variants.

As of now, there’s no information available about this upcoming device, including its price range or availability. However, given that it has passed through BIS and has now appeared on Geekbench, we expect the device to get launched soon.

