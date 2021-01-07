How to map Alt Gr key to normal Alt key in Windows 10

There are several different keyboard layouts out there that come with different keys on them, depending on the layout. This is the reason when you install a new operating system, the setup process asks for the keyboard layout.

While most of the popular keyboards come with a US Keyboard layout, there are some layouts that include a Alt Gr or Alt Graph key. Some keyboards come with dedicated keys for currency symbols, special symbols, etc.

There is usually no option to disable the Alt Gr key on the keyboard but some workarounds are available. In this guide, we will show you how to remap the Alt Gr key to function as a normal Alt key on your keyboard. Do note that this guide is for the Windows operating system only.

How to remap Alt Gr to Alt key in Windows 10

Step 1: Open Notepad on your computer.

Step 2: Copy the following data in Notepad.

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMCurrentControlSetControlKeyboard Layout] "Scancode Map"=hex:00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,02,00,00,00,38,00,38,e0,00,00,00,00

Step 3: Save the file with the .reg extension. For this guide, we are going to name it altkeymap.reg.

Step 4: Just double-click on the newly saved file to run it.

Once you have followed all the steps mentioned above, you will need to restart your computer or just log-off from your account and log-in again for the changes to take effect. After that, you will be able to use the Alt Gr key as the Left Alt key.