Lava, in its #ProudlyIndian event, has announced the new Z Series budget smartphones in India with four new entrants in the Z-series, the Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 alongside the launch of its world’s first customizable smartphones MyZ allowing users to design and customize their smartphones to suit their needs before purchase.

The first two phones, Lava Z1 and the Lava Z2 are the entry-level Android Go smartphones. The company speaks on the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative and shows that the new Z-Series smartphones are designed by Indians and completely manufactured in India.

Speaking of the Lava Z1, it has a 5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and Military Grade certified design. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core CPU running at 1.8 GHz and paired with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It has a 5 MP rear and front camera and packs a 3,100 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Lava Z2 is an upper variant with a 6.5-inch display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and Military Grade certified design. It is powered by a faster MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core CPU running at 2.3 GHz and paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The Lava Z2 packs dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera, It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Both smartphones support the Android 10 Go operating system without any bloatware or extra apps. The price starts at Rs 5,499 for Lava Z1 and Rs 6,999 for Lava Z2. The smartphones are available on lavamobiles.com, Amazon India, and offline stores starting from 11th January.

Lava Z1 Specifications

Display & Design: 5-inch IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Military Grade certified

Android 10 Go CPU: 1.8 GHz MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core SoC (12nm)

4G LTE Battery & Charging: 3,100 mAh

Lava Z2 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution, Water-drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Military Grade certified

Android 10 Go CPU: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC (12nm)

4G LTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging

Lava Z1 Price In India & Availability

Price: Rs 5,499

Rs 5,499 Availability: 11th January on lavamobiles.com, Amazon India, and offline stores.

Lava Z2 Price In India & Availability