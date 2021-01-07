Lava launches MyZ, the world’s first Made-to-Order phone that can be customised later

Aside from launching the four new Lava Z-Series budget smartphones (Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6) and Lava BeFIT fitness band in India in its 2021 #ProudlyIndian event, Lava Mobiles has also announced the MyZ smartphone and Z-Up program for the first time in India that allows the users to design and customize their smartphones to suit their needs.

Lava launches the MyZ, the world’s first Made-to-Order smartphone that is upgradable, no need to replace the phone, simply upgrade to suit your new requirements. The MyZ is uniquely designed to allow customers to customize their smartphone before purchase and the phone can also be upgraded post-purchase being called as Z-Up.

These smartphones can be customized in 66 unique ways with options of increasing or changing RAM, storage, front camera, rear cameras, and even the color of the smartphone. This is unprecedented in the 25-year history of phones in the world.

Lava has this unique Made-to-Order concept for smartphones which will allow customers to choose between 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB, or 6 GB RAM, and mix & match it with 32 GB, 64 GB & 128 GB storage in a combination of the user’s choice.

Furthermore, the rear cameras can be either a dual 13 MP + 2 MP or a triple setup of 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, and selfie cameras that can be 8 MP or 16 MP. Aside from this, the user can also select a color of their choice, their own version of Lava’s Z series, and the MyZ is ready.

Users can order this Made-to-Order MyZ device on Lava e-store – lavamobiles.com once they are satisfied with the customization. The new Lava Z-Series smartphones are designed by Indians and completely manufactured in India supporting the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

“We are proud to announce the artwork of our young and passionate R&D and design team from India, which made Lava the first-ever company in the world to accomplish such a unique milestone. This concept, apart from fulfilling the consumer’s needs, will also make Lava a very nimble and efficient company in upstream and downstream supply chains. Soon, even retailers & trade can build phones as per their customer’s choice, said Sunil Raina, President, and Business Head, Lava International.

The Lava’s Z-Up also lets users customize the smartphone after the purchase meaning when they want to upgrade their phones with a higher RAM or storage specification, they can upgrade by visiting a Lava service center.

For an on-the-spot upgrade, customers can pre-book their appointment at a service center near them. Upgrading phones will be possible, by paying only an incremental charge for upgraded components.

The company says, with this unique innovation, customers can save money and avoid the hassle of transferring data to a new phone while ensuring environmental safety and offering protection from e-waste.

MyZ & Zup series is powered with a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core CPU with a stock Android 10 software giving a bloatware-free experience. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 water-drop notched display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and Military Grade certified design. The phone ships with a large 5,000 mAh battery, a Type-C charging port, and a fingerprint scanner on the backside.

Lava MyZ Specifications

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution, Water-drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Military Grade certified

6.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution, Water-drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Military Grade certified Software: Android 10

Android 10 CPU: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC (12nm)

2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC (12nm) GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: Customizable (2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB, 6 GB RAM)

Customizable (2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB, 6 GB RAM) Storage: Customizable (32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage) microSD card support (up to 512 GB)

Customizable (32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB internal storage) microSD card support (up to 512 GB) Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Primary Camera: Customizable (AI Dual Cameras 13 MP + 2 MP depth or AI Triple Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP wide + 2 MP depth

Customizable (AI Dual Cameras 13 MP + 2 MP depth or AI Triple Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP wide + 2 MP depth Selfie Camera: Customizable (8 MP or 16 MP Tetracell technology, Bokeh mode)

Customizable (8 MP or 16 MP Tetracell technology, Bokeh mode) Others: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Cellular: 4G LTE

4G LTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 10W charging

Lava MyZ & Z-Up Price In India & Availability