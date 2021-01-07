Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 budget smartphones launched in India, starting at Rs 8,999

With the start of the year, Lava Mobiles has announced the new Z Series budget smartphones in India in its ProudlyIndian event. The four new entrants in the Z-series are Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6, and for the first time in India, the company offers its world’s first customizable smartphones – MyZ and Z-Up allowing users to design and customize their smartphones to suit their needs before purchase.

The Lava Z4 and the Lava Z6 are budget Android smartphones featuring a triple rear camera setup, as much as 6 GB RAM, Corning Gorilla 3 protection, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 16 MP selfie camera. The company speaks on the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative and shows that the new Z-Series smartphones are designed by Indians and completely manufactured in India.

The Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 both have a 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 water-drop notched display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and Military Grade certified design powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core-core CPU running at 2.3 GHz. On the backside, there’s a fingerprint scanner for securing the phone with fingerprints.

On the cameras, both offer the same package, AI triple cameras 13 MP + 5 MP (ultra-wide) + 2 MP (depth) on the rear side and a 16 MP selfie camera with Tetracell technology and Bokeh mode. You will find a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging on the Lava Z4 as well as on the Lava Z6.

Both of them run on the Android 10 operating system with the stock interface and no additional apps or bloatware in it. The Lava Z4 comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant whereas the Lava Z6 offers as much as 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

The price for the Lava Z4 starts at Rs 8,999 while the price for the Lava Z6 is Rs 1,000 more, i.e. Rs 9,999. The smartphones are available on lavamobiles.com, Amazon India, and offline stores starting from 11th January.

Lava Z4 & Lava Z6 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution, Water-drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Military Grade certified

6.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution, Water-drop notch, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Military Grade certified Software: Android 10

Android 10 CPU: 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC (12nm)

2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC (12nm) GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 4 GB RAM (6 GB on Lava Z6)

4 GB RAM (6 GB on Lava Z6) Storage: 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support (up to 512 GB)

64 GB internal storage, microSD card support (up to 512 GB) Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Primary Camera: AI Triple Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash

AI Triple Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP, Tetracell technology, Bokeh mode

16 MP, Tetracell technology, Bokeh mode Others: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Cellular: 4G LTE

4G LTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh

Lava Z4 & Lava Z6 Price In India & Availability