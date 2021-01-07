Lava BeFIT fitness band with SpO2 sensor launched in India, starting at Rs 2,699

Lava BeFIT fitness band has been launched in India featuring SPO2 monitoring and it’s the company’s first wearable device. Lava has also launched the Z-Series smartphones Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 as well as the made-to-order MyZ smartphone for the first time in India that can be customized as per need.

The Lava BeFIT fitness band allows you to keep a track of your daily activities, monitor heart rate, monitor Blood Oxygen using its SPO2 sensor, monitor body temperature, and more. Aside from that, it alerts you about calls, SMS, email & social messages and comes with an auto-sleep feature.

More features include GPS tracking, sedentary reminder, vibration, phone finder, friends and family, run plans, ranks and badges, fitness buddies, telemedicine integration, phone muting, and more.

It comes with a color display with a single touch-sensitive button for navigation and has a water-resistant design. The price for the Lava BeFIT fitness band starts at Rs 2,699 and will be available from 26th January on lavamobiles.com, Amazon India, and offline stores.

Lava BeFIT Specifications

Protection: Water-resistant

Water-resistant Sensors: Heart rate sensor, SPO2 sensor

Features: All Day Activity Tracking, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Measurement, Calls, SMS, Email & Social Message Alerts, Auto Sleep

Lava BeFIT Price In India & Availability