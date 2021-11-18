How to remove Activation Lock on Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch, or Mac

Apple devices come with several different types of security measures and one of them is the Activation Lock which is turned on when the Find My feature is enabled on the device. The company says that it helps in keeping the device secure, even if it’s in the wrong hands, and can improve the chances of recovering it.

Even after erasing the device remotely, the Activation Lock continues to deter anyone from reactivating the device without explicit permission. If the device has been locked, you will see an image as shown below.

How to remove Activation Lock on Apple devices

There are several different methods to remove the Activation Lock from the Apple iPhone, iPad, Watch, or Mac. Here are almost all the methods explained.

If you’re in the United States, then the company is offering an Activation Lock web tool toward the bottom of the landing page. You will see an option to “Start an Activation Lock support request. But there are a few things that you need to know before processing further.

You must be the owner of the device: You will need to confirm this by providing proof of ownership documentation which includes the product serial number, IMEI, or MEID.

Your data on the device will be erased: If the Activation Lock removal process is approved, then all the files and data stored on the device will be permanently erased. Also, note that restoring your device from a local backup will re-enable Activation Lock.

We can't unlock a managed device: If the device is owned by a business or educational institution, then you will need to contact the IT department or manager.

Your device must not be in Lost Mode.

If you are in a country where the new Activation Lock tool isn’t available, then you need to visit the Apple Store with the proof of purchase and then may help with the lock removal processor. But as noted, it will completely erase all the data on the device.

If you can’t remember your Apple ID email, look it up here. In case you have forgotten your Apple ID password, then you can reset it here.

In case you have forgotten the security questions for resetting your Apple ID password, then you can call 800-APL-CARE (800-275-2273) in the United States. Alternatively, you can also reach out via support.apple.com for more options.