How to remove suggested contacts from share sheet in iPhone

Apple makes it easier to share your files with those whom you are frequently in contact with, thanks to the suggested contacts feature in the Share Sheet. Apart from sharing files with others, the share sheet also holds a lot of other features, including duplicating files, saving PDF to Files app, hiding photos, etc.

But it’s also easy to accidentally share things with someone else. With the iOS 14 and later versions, the company has now added support for the users to disable the suggested contacts feature in the Share sheet.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can remove the suggested contacts list from the Share sheet on your iPhone.

Remove suggested contacts iPhone share sheet

Before proceeding further, make sure your iPhone is running the latest iOS version or the iOS 14 or later. This won’t work for iOS 13 or earlier versions.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, tap on the “Siri & Search” option.

Step 3: In there, toggle off the switch for the “Suggestions when sharing” option.

Now, when you tap on the “Share” icon in any of the app on your iPhone, you will see all the available or applicable features, except for the suggested contacts list.