Vivo to launch its new OriginOS on 18th November

Vivo has today confirmed that the company will be launching its new mobile operating system named OriginOS on 18th November. It will replace the company’s existing FunTouch OS that is powering all the Vivo smartphones.

With a tagline of “Brand New World,” it’s safe to assume that the company has revamped the whole operating system and is not just coming up with a new name. However, not much is known about it in terms of design and features at this time.

It is known that the company’s Origin Studio division is developing the system. The upcoming operating system is likely to be just a custom user interface based on Google’s Android OS.

It’s not known which of Vivo’s smartphones will be getting this new operating system, but reports indicate that the company’s existing phones will be getting the update. To know which devices are compatible, we will have to wait for the official launch event.

