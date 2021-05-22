How to remove tab search button from Chrome title bar

Google introduced the tab search button with the release of Chrome 89 which makes it easier for the users to search through all the open tabs. But if you don’t have plenty of tabs open on your browser, then there’s no need for the tab search button.

In such cases, the new button becomes a kind of annoying as it is always visible in the title bar. But you can disable the button on your browser. There are two different methods to do so but we are covering an easy one in this article. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can quickly disable the Tab Search button in your Google Chrome.

Remove Tab Search Button From Chrome

Step 1: Open Google Chrome web browser on your computer.

Step 2: In the address bar, type and enter the following URL:

chrome://flags#enable-tab-search

Step 3: Now, click on the drop-down menu right next to the “Enable Tab Search” option and select the “Disabled” option.

After making the change, you will be asked to restart your web browser. Do so. Once Google Chrome opens again, you will see that the tab search button has now been removed from the title bar.