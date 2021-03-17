How to remove update KB5000802 from Windows 10

Microsoft has made the update KB5000802 available for devices running Windows 10 version 20H2, version 2004, and version 21H1 in Beta Channel. The update addresses security issues but some users are complaining about Blue Screen of Death (BSoD).

The company says that the issue is caused by an APC_INDEX_MISMATCH error when attempting to print from some apps. Many users have said that the error happens when trying to send a print job from Notepad, Office, and other apps.

Microsoft is investigating the issue but the company has not yet provided a timeframe for the fix. Meanwhile, if you are affected by this, you can remove the update KB5000802 from your Windows 10 until the company rolls out a fix. Here is a step-by-step guide for removing the update.

How to remove update KB5000802 from Windows

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer and then click on the “Update & Security” option.

Step 2: In the Update & Security section, click on Windows Update from the left-side navigation pane.

Step 3: Now, in the right-side section, click on the “View update history” button.

Step 4: After that, click on the “Uninstall updates” option.

Step 6: When asks for confirmation, click “Yes” and then the “Restart now” button.

Once you complete these steps, the update will be removed and your device will return to the previous build. This will resolve any issues that you were facing because of this new release update installed on your system.