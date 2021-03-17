Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 32,999

Xiaomi has several Smart TVs in the Indian market under its Mi lineup and now the company has launched the all-new Redmi lineup in India. The China-based company has today launched the Redmi Smart TV X Series in the Indian market.

The company has launched three TVs in the market — X50 with a 50-inch panel, X55 with a 55-inch panel, and X65 with a 65-inch panel, all three of them featuring 4K HDR LED screens. Apart from the size difference, everything else seems to be the same.

The devices come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for high dynamic range content. The company is also touting features like Reality Flow and Vivid Picture Engine to improve the viewing experience.

Internally, the TVs are powered by the 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. There’s also auto low-latency mode (ALLM) for better gaming performance.

The devices come with three HDMI 2.1 ports one of which supports eARC, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, optical and 3.5mm audio, and Bluetooth 5.0. They also come with support for Dolby Audio for the in-built speakers, Dolby Atmos pass-through over eARC, and DTS Virtual:X.

In the software department, the devices run Android TV 10 with the stock Android TV launcher and access to Google Assistant. There’s also PatchWall UI, which is usually found on Xioami’s Smart TVs. There is also Google Chromecast built-in, and the Redmi TV range is the first from the company to have the Mi Home app for IoT products supported on the TVs.

Redmi Smart TV X Series Pricing and Availability