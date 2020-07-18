How to reset Apple Watch without iPhone [Guide]

If you are using the Apple Watch, you may come across a situation where you need to reset the device, whether because of some issues or if you want to give the smartwatch to someone else and want to erase your data.

You can easily reset your Apple Watch using the connected iPhone. But in this guide, we will show you two more methods to reset the Apple smartwatch, both of them without the need for iPhone.

The first method in this guide show the step-by-step process to reset the Apple Watch but will require you to enter the passcode if you have set. In the second method, the process is focused on resetting the Watch when you have forgotten the passcode.

Method 1: Reset Apple Watch without iPhone

Go to the “Settings” app on your Apple Watch. From the options, tap on “General.” Now, swipe down towards the bottom of the page and tap on “Reset.” From the list of options, tap on “Erase All Content and Settings.” If you have secured your device with a passcode, you will be asked to enter the passcode. Follow the instructions. Now swipe down and choose the option “Erase All” or “Erase All & Keep Plan” if you have activated cellular connectivity on your smartwatch.

Method 2: Reset Apple Watch without passcode

In this method, we will show you how you can reset your Apple Watch without using the iPhone and when you have forgotten the passcode you used to secure your device.

First of all, put your Apple Watch on its charger Now, press and hold the side button as if you are powering it off Now, firmly press the “Power Off” s lider and release the touch pressure From the given options, tap on “Erase all content and settings.” That’s it. The smartwatch will now be reset to factory settings.

