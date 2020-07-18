Lenovo Legion to be the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Qualcomm had recently unveiled the Snapdragon 865 Plus as an upgrade over its flagship SD865 chipset. At the time, it was revealed that the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion will be among the first devices to pack this chipset.

Now, Lenovo has confirmed that the brand’s first gaming smartphone, which is launching on 22nd July in China, will be the world’s first smartphone to come powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Interestingly, hours after the debut of Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro, ASUS is also set to launch its ASUS ROG Phone 3 in the Indian market. The device is likely to be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.

Recently, a render of the Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro surfaced online, revealing the two-tone design and some key features. The phone will have a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera, which looks interesting but we’ll have to wait to judge the practicality of such design.

The company has confirmed that the phone will have powerful speakers and will come with a dual liquid-cooling system to keep the temperature in check. It will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display and will pack up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

As per the reports, there will be a dual-camera setup on the back of the device. The smartphone is likely running the Android 10 OS with Legion UI on top. It could come powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Source