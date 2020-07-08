Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus flagship chipset announced; offers 10% faster performance

Qualcomm had launched the Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset in December last year. Now, the company has launched an upgraded variant of the same, dubbed as Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The newly launched chipset comes packed with Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core clocked at up to 3.1GHz, which offers 10 percent increase in CPU performance. On the other hand, Adreno 650 GPU also comes with a 10 percent faster GPU rendering compared to SD865.

The chipset has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 compatibility, featuring 6GHz operation (with Wi-Fi 6E), 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS), and more, compared to 6800 in the 865. It also supports standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, FDD, TDD, and dynamic spectrum sharing.

It also provides downlink speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 3Gbps. Other features of this new processor include Snapdragon Elite Gaming with up to 144fps QHD+ display, and True 10-bit HDR gaming, same as the SD865.

The chipset also includes Hexagon 698 Processor that includes Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Vector eXtensions, and Hexagon Scalar Accelerator. For cameras, it comes with Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor.

The SD865 Plus supports Fingerprint, Iris, Voice, Face biometric authentication and comes with support for Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge AI.

The company has revealed that commercial devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset will be launched in the third quarter of this year. Devices like ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion are scheduled to go official later this month. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship phones launching next month are also expected to be powered by the SD865 Plus SoC.