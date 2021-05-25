How to reset HomePod Mini without an iOS device

Apple launched HomePod Mini last year, which the company claims can offer a great music listening experience, an intelligent assistant, and smart home capabilities.

There are a couple of ways to reset the HomePod Mini if you are facing issues with the device or send it for servicing or if you want to give the device to someone else. One of the easiest ways to reset it is through an iOS device.

But what if you don’t have an iOS device? Well, you can even reset the HomePod Mini without the need for any other device and directly using the speaker. Follow this step-by-step guide to know how to do it.

How To Reset HomePod Mini Without iOS Device

Before proceeding further, do note that if you have set up the stereo mode on the HomePod Mini, then you will need to ungroup them in the Home app in Apple before you can reset the device.

Step 1: Unplug the power adapter from the ‌HomePod Mini‌ and wait for about 10 seconds, then plug it back in.

Step 2: After that, wait another 10 seconds and then press the touch surface on the top of the ‌HomePod Mini‌ and hold it there.

Step 3: The white spinning light will turn red. Keep your finger down.

Step 4: You will now be notified through Siri that your HomePod Mini is about to reset. When you hear three beeps, lift your finger from the touch surface.

That’s it. Your HomePod Mini speaker has now been reset and you can give it to anyone you want without the risk of sharing your data.