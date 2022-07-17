How to easily reset Network Settings on Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone, similar to all other smartphones, needs an active internal connection either via Wi-Fi or cellular network to perform at its best. This is because devices these days come with features that are dependent on the internet connection to communicate with the server.

If you have an active internet connection but are facing some connectivity issues, or you tried making some changes to the network settings, and it messed up the connections, then you need to troubleshoot the issues. But if troubleshooting doesn’t help, then there’s an option to reset the network settings that will only reset the network settings and nothing else.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily reset the network settings on your Apple iPhone to help fix the network connection issues.

How to reset Network Settings on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “General” option.

Step 3: On the General Settings page, scroll down and tap on the “Transfer or Reset iPhone” option.

Step 4: After that, tap on the “Reset” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: When you see a prompt, select the “Reset Network Settings” option from the list.

Step 6: After that, enter the iPhone passcode when asked to confirm your action.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then the Network Settings on your Apple iPhone have been reset. If you were facing any network-related issues on your smartphone, then it’s most likely than not that the issue has now been resolved for your iPhone.