How to reset Windows 10 admin password using command prompt

Command Prompt is a powerful utility that comes built-in with Windows 10 operating system. It can also be used as recovery tool for your accounts to reset the admin password and to even create new admin accounts using a simple command.

If your Windows 10 system is accessible, just follow this guide to reset the administrator password using the command prompt or to create a new admin account.

How to reset Windows 10 admin password using cmd

Step 1: Press Win + X and select Command Prompt (Admin) from the menu.

Step 2: When the dialogue box prompts, click “Yes” to run command prompt as admin in Windows 10.

Step 3: Now enter the following command in Command Prompt to reset local admin password:

net user <username> <password>

Step 4: You can also create a new admin account with this command:

net user <username> /add

net localgroup administrators <username> /add

Step 5: Well, that’s it. You can now successfully reset your admin password or if you’ve done step 4 also, then you have a new admin account as well.

This guide works when you can log-in to the Windows 10 OS but want to change the admin account password. However, if you cannot log-in to your computer, you can use this method but for it’s a bit more complex than this. We’ll cover that in another how-to guide in the coming days.