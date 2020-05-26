Redmi Earbuds S TWS earphones launched in India for ₹1,799

Redmi India had teased the launch of a new wireless audio product in the Indian market and keeping its promise, the Chinese brand has today officially launched the Redmi Earbuds S. This is the same product that has been launched as Redmi AirDots S in China.

The wireless earphones come packed with 7.2mm drivers and a microphone for calling as well as Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The device is rated IPX4, making it water-resistant and handy to be used during a workout.

The major update compared to its predecessor is the ditching of master-slave connection system and now both the earbuds can be paired with the smartphone at the same time. The newer version also comes with a low-latency game mode which can be activated by triple-pressing the button on earbuds.

As for the battery life, the Redmi Earbuds S is promised to offer up to four hours of continuous playback on a single charge and the battery life can be extended up to 12 hours using the charging case.

Redmi Earbuds S Key Features

7.2mm dynamic driver unit

Touch controls for music playback

122ms low latency game mode

DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with Realtek RTL8763BFR chip

Water-resistant (IPX4)

43mAh battery on the headset, 300mAh battery on the charging case

4 hours of battery life on a single charge, 12 hours of backup using case

Pricing and Availability in India