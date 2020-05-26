Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones announced

Last year, Samsung had launched its Exynos 980 5G chipset for mid-range devices and today the South Korean company has announced a cheaper version of the same — Samsung Exynos 880. This one too comes with a built-in 5G modem.

The newly launched processor is based on an 8-nanometer (8nm) FinFET process technology. It features two high performing ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, along with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.

The 5G modem used by the company in this chipset comes with support for E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity. There’s also a multi-mode modem that utilizes major networks from 2G to 4G LTE.

In the imaging department, this new chipset from Samsung supports triple-camera set-ups and can offer 64MP of maximum resolution for a single camera, and a 20MP support for each sensor in a dual-camera setup. The chip also has support for 4K 30fps video recording and playback.

Other connectivity options on the chipset include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. The Samsung Exynos 880 is already powering the Vivo Y70s smartphone and is expected to be present in more mid-range 5G smartphones getting launched this year.