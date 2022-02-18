How to reset Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) in Windows 11

In Windows operating system, similar to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), Microsoft has also introduced the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on the Windows 11 operating system.

If the WSA isn’t working properly on your system and if you want to reset it to the factory settings, then you can easily do that from the Settings app on your Windows computer which will also delete all the Android app and their configuration from the system.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to reset the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on your Windows 11 to the default settings.

How to reset Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer. For this, press the Windows + I keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: When the Settings window opens, click on the “Apps” from the left sidebar.

Step 3: After that, on the right side of the window, click on the “Apps & features” option.

Step 4: Select the “Windows Subsystem for Android” and click the menu (three-dotted) button on the right side and select “Advanced options”.

Step 5: Click on the “Reset” button and when asked for the confirmation, click on the “Reset” button again.

That’s it. Once the above-mentioned steps and successfully completed, the Windows Subsystem for Android will reset to the factory default settings which will fix most of the common issues. Do note that you will need to reinstall all the applications and reconfigure custom settings if you reset the subsystem.