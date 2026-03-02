Samsung has launched its new 60W GaN Power Adapter in India, expanding its charging accessories portfolio. The adapter, which was introduced globally last year, is designed as a single charging solution for multiple devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wireless earbuds, making it suitable for both home and travel use.

The charger is built using Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology instead of conventional silicon components. This allows Samsung to significantly reduce the size of the adapter while maintaining high power output. The GaN design also improves thermal efficiency, enabling the charger to operate at cooler temperatures, reduce energy loss, and lower the risk of overheating. According to Samsung, this contributes to improved durability and a longer overall lifespan.

Samsung has focused on reducing energy waste with the new adapter. It draws just 0.005W of power in standby mode when plugged in without a connected device, helping cut down unnecessary electricity consumption. In addition, the charger is manufactured using 20% recycled materials, a figure certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), aligning with Samsung’s broader sustainability goals.

The Samsung 60W GaN Power Adapter supports USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 along with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology. PPS dynamically adjusts voltage and current in real time based on the connected device’s requirements, improving charging efficiency while minimizing heat generation and helping preserve battery health over time.

With its 60W output, Samsung claims the adapter can charge the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra up to 75% in just 30 minutes, highlighting its suitability for fast charging across flagship devices and compatible laptops.

The Samsung 60W GaN Power Adapter is priced at ₹3,499 and is available for purchase via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores across India.

Samsung 60W GaN Power Adapter Price In India & Availability