Alongside the Xiaomi 17 Series, Xiaomi Watch 5 has been introduced for global markets at MWC 2026. The smartwatch, which debuted in China last year, marks a major step forward for Xiaomi’s wearable lineup by running Wear OS 6, Google’s latest smartwatch operating system, out of the box.

With Wear OS 6, the Xiaomi Watch 5 gains native access to Google services such as Google Maps, Google Calendar, Google Play, and Google Wallet via NFC for contactless payments. Notably, it is Xiaomi’s first smartwatch to ship with Google Gemini built in, enabling voice-assisted help, navigation, reminders, and everyday queries directly from the wrist without relying on a connected smartphone.

The smartwatch adopts a dual-chip architecture to balance performance and power efficiency. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, paired with a BES2800 low-power co-processor for background tasks.

Fueling the device is a 930 mAh battery that uses Xiaomi Surge Battery technology with a 10% silicon-carbon composition. Xiaomi claims this delivers up to 6 days of battery life in regular smart mode and up to 18 days when power saver mode is enabled.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 features a stainless-steel chassis and a 1.54-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels. For durability, the screen and heart-rate sensor lens are protected by synthetic sapphire glass, giving the watch a more premium and scratch-resistant finish. The smartwatch is available in Black and Juniper Green color options.

A key highlight is the introduction of sensor-based gesture controls, enabled through a combination of EMG, IMU, and PPG sensors. Users can control the watch using hand movements such as pinching, rubbing, snapping fingers, shaking the wrist, or rotating the wrist. These gestures can be customized to perform actions like silencing calls, dismissing alarms, launching workouts, controlling music, triggering the camera remotely, or opening apps like Google Gemini and Google Wallet.

For cross-device experiences, the watch supports Xiaomi HyperConnect and Xiaomi Smart Hub, allowing interaction with other Xiaomi smart devices and remote camera access.

On the fitness and wellness side, the Xiaomi Watch 5 offers one-tap health checks, advanced training analytics, dual-band GNSS for accurate outdoor tracking, and offline maps. It supports over 150 sports modes, continuous monitoring of heart rate, SpO₂, stress, and sleep, along with ECG and AI-powered sleep analysis.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is priced at €299.99 (~US 351 OR ~₹32,155) and is already on sale in select European markets.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Price & Availability