Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro for global markets at MWC 2026, following their debut in China last year. The new tablets are positioned as light productivity and entertainment devices, while also being the thinnest tablets Xiaomi has released globally to date.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Series is designed to integrate tightly with Xiaomi’s broader smart device ecosystem and introduces refinements in display technology, software multitasking, and accessory support aimed at students, professionals, and everyday users.

Both the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro feature an 11.2-inch LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,136 pixels). The panel supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling, and 240 Hz stylus input, along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision certification. Xiaomi has also included TÜV-certified low blue light protection, full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and wet-hand touch support.

In terms of form factor, the Xiaomi Pad 8 measures just 5.75mm in thickness and weighs 485 grams, while the Pad 8 Pro comes in at 5.8mm and 494 grams for the matte glass version, making them among the slimmest tablets in their class. The Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro are available in Pine Green, Blue, and Gray color options.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro steps up to the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Both models are paired with LPDDR5X or LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 3.1 or UFS 4.1 storage, depending on the variant.

Camera hardware differs between the two models. The Pad 8 includes a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, while the Pad 8 Pro upgrades to a 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera. Video recording support extends up to 4K, depending on the model and camera.

Audio is handled by a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, complemented by four microphones with noise reduction for calls and meetings.

The Pad 8 series runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, introducing refreshed lock screens, widgets, and wallpapers. Xiaomi has placed a strong focus on multitasking and productivity with several new features.

Multitasking tools include a 5:5 vertical split-screen layout and a new 1:9 horizontal split ratio for managing multiple windows. Workstation Mode introduces an upgraded dock that retains more frequently used applications, while the PC-level browser supports mouse hover previews, right-click functions, and an enhanced toolbar.

WPS Office PC is integrated directly into the operating system, allowing users to create and edit documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs without additional downloads. Xiaomi HyperAI further enhances cross-device continuity and task transitions within the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Both tablets pack a 9,200mAh battery. The Xiaomi Pad 8 supports 45W fast charging, while the Pad 8 Pro supports faster 67W charging. Reverse charging is also supported.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, Miracast, and IPv6. Sensors onboard include a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, hall sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR blaster, and more.

Xiaomi also introduced new accessories alongside the tablets. The Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro weighs 17.5 grams and supports pressure sensitivity, pinch gestures, and double-tap shortcuts. Both the Focus Keyboard and the standard keyboard are supported across the Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro, transforming the tablets into laptop-like productivity devices. Global pricing is as follows:

The Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at €449.99 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and goes up to €499.99 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. Higher-end configurations reach €599.99 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, €679.99 for 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage, and €769.99 for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage Matte Glass version. The Xiaomi Pad 8 series is already on sale across several European markets, with further regional availability expected in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Price and Availability