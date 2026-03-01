Xiaomi and Leica have officially introduced the Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi at MWC 2026, alongside the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The device follows its China debut as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition and represents the most design-centric expression of the newly announced strategic co-creation partnership between the two brands.

While the Leitzphone shares its core hardware platform with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, it differentiates itself through Leica-exclusive industrial design, physical camera controls, and a distinct Leica-focused software experience inspired by the brand’s heritage cameras.

The Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi features an aluminum-alloy body with a nickel-anodized finish, complemented by a Black fiberglass rear panel. Signature Leica elements include engraved camera markings, the iconic red Leica dot, and a rotatable camera control ring surrounding the camera module. This ring can be assigned to control focal length, manual focus, or bokeh adjustment, offering a tactile shooting experience similar to classic Leica cameras.

The phone also integrates a dedicated Leica UX/UI layer, visually and functionally distinct from standard Xiaomi HyperOS, designed to emphasize simplicity, manual control, and photographic authenticity.

Exclusive Leica Imaging Modes

Beyond hardware, the Leitzphone introduces Leica-only imaging modes aimed at recreating the look and feel of legendary Leica cameras and film stocks.

Leica Essential Mode is designed to reproduce the color science and tonal characteristics of iconic Leica cameras. Leica M9 Style uses a “RAW-to-RGB” model trained on hundreds of thousands of Leica M9 photographs to deliver faithful color rendering. Leica M3 Style digitally simulates the grain structure and tonal response of Leica MONOPAN 50 film, enabling authentic black-and-white photography directly from the phone.

These modes are tightly integrated into the camera app and are not available on the standard Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

The Leica Leitzphone is built on the same flagship platform as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It features a 6.9-inch 2K M10 LTPO OLED display with a 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 protection.

Powering the device is the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.1 storage. The triple-camera system includes a 1-inch 50 MP Leica main sensor with Light Fusion 1050L technology, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200 MP Leica super telephoto camera with optical zoom and OIS. The front offers a 50 MP selfie camera with 4K 60 fps video recording support.

The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Additional features include an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, satellite communication support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

The Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi is priced at €1,999.99 for the lone 16 GB RAM + 1 TB Storage variant and is rolling out in select European markets. Availability is limited compared to the standard Xiaomi 17 Ultra, reflecting its positioning as a niche, ultra-premium Leica-branded flagship.

LEICA LEITZPHONE powered by Xiaomi Price & Availability