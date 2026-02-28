Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Xiaomi 17 for global markets at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, expanding its flagship lineup after the phone’s initial debut in China. The Xiaomi 17 arrives as a compact flagship focused on high-end imaging, powerful performance, and refined design, while retaining a relatively slim and lightweight form factor. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the first smartphone developed under this upgraded partnership. The smartphone was launched alongside the Xiaomi 17 and Leica Leitzphone by Xiaomi.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch CrystalRes LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2,656 x 1,220 pixels). The panel supports a variable 1 – 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and reaches up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi says the new M10 OLED panel improves brightness efficiency while reducing power consumption.

The display has ultra-thin 1.18mm bezels, which contribute to a near-borderless design and improved in-hand feel. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass, while the device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is available in Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, Venture Green, and Black color options.

The Xiaomi 17 is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Globally, the phone is offered in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage configurations. The device runs Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, bringing system-level AI features, enhanced multitasking, and deeper cross-device connectivity.

Photography remains a major focus with a triple rear camera setup tuned in collaboration with Leica. It includes a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 sensor and OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with a 102-degree field of view, and a 50 MP 2.6x floating telephoto camera that supports macro photography from as close as 10cm.

All three cameras use Leica Summilux lenses and are supported by Xiaomi’s AISP 2.0 computational photography platform. On the front, Xiaomi has upgraded to a 50 MP selfie camera capable of 4K video recording. Video capabilities include up to 8K recording, Dolby Vision HDR video, and Log recording for more advanced workflows. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, alongside Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification.

The Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330 mAh Xiaomi Surge Battery, one of the largest capacities in its size class. It supports 100W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless charging, PPS compatibility, and reverse wired and wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, NavIC, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1. Other features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster.

The Xiaomi 17 is priced at €999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, while the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model is priced at €1,099 in Europe. Availability varies by region, and the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 will also launch in India on March 11, 2026.

Xiaomi 17 Price & Availability