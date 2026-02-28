Xiaomi has officially confirmed the India launch of its flagship smartphone lineup – Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra set for 11th March 2026. Alongside the Xiaomi 17 Series smartphone, Xiaomi will also debut its latest Xiaomi Pad 8 tablet.

The announcement follows the global debut of the devices at MWC 2026 earlier today. As with previous flagship launches, Xiaomi will also introduce the Photography Kit for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India, aimed at photography enthusiasts.

The Xiaomi 17 is expected to come in a 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra may come in a 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant for the Indian market.

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 17 will feature a 6,300 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 6,330 mAh battery found in the European version. Apart from this minor change, all other specifications are expected to remain identical to the global model.

Alongside the Xiaomi Pad 8 (successor to last year’s Xiaomi Pad 7), the company will also launch accessories, including the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and an official Xiaomi Pad 8 keyboard accessory, expanding the tablet’s productivity ecosystem in India.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, which debuted in select European markets, will not be launched in India.

The Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be sold in India on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi retail stores across India following the launch.

