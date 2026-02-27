Noise has expanded its premium Master Series lineup in India with the launch of the Noise Master Buds 2, the successor to the first-generation Noise Master Buds. The earbuds were first showcased at CES 2026 and bring upgraded audio tuning, spatial sound, and AI-powered features.

The Noise Master Buds 2 integrate Sound by Bose technology, delivering balanced audio with deeper bass, refined mids, and crisp highs. They are designed for music streaming, video consumption, gaming, and voice calls. An upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system uses a redesigned internal acoustic cavity to improve noise isolation while maintaining sound clarity across different environments.

Key features include:

360° Spatial Audio with intelligent head tracking

6-microphone ENC system for clearer calls

Clear Call technology powered by Noise’s Sound+ algorithm

AI Voice Chat Assistant via the Noise Audio companion app

6-axis IMU sensor enabling head-gesture controls

The earbuds feature a metallic finish with brushed metal detailing, combined with a lightweight and ergonomic design suitable for extended use. It is available in three color options – Carbon, Aurum, and Mercury.

The Noise Master Buds 2 are equipped with 10 mm drivers and come with an IPX5 rating, offering protection against sweat and water splashes. The earbuds support Bluetooth v6.1 with auto pairing and dual-device pairing for seamless switching between connected devices.

Features include Active Noise Cancellation, 360° Spatial Audio, motion and touch controls, a customizable equalizer, software update support, Find My Device functionality, and hands-free calling. They also support voice assistants, including Siri and Google Assistant.

The Noise Master Buds 2 deliver up to 30 hours of total playback. Fast charging enables up to 6 hours of listening with just a 10-minute charge, while a full charge takes up to 90 minutes via the USB Type-C port.

The Noise Master Buds 2 is priced at ₹8,999 and is available for pre-booking starting 27th February 2026, i.e., today, and will go on sale from 19th March 2026 at 12 PM on GoNoise.com and select retail platforms. The launch offers include pre-booking benefits at ₹999, including ₹1,999 instant discount coupon on Master Buds 2, an additional ₹600 discount via HDFC bank cards, making an effective price of ₹6,399. Post-purchase benefits ₹4,000 discount on Noise Master Buds Max Wireless Headphones, ₹1,000 off on purchases above ₹3,500, and 500 off on purchases above ₹2,000.

Noise Master Buds 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,999

₹8,999 Availability: 27th February 2026 (pre-booking), 19th March 2026 at 12 PM (open sale) on GoNoise.com and select retail platforms

27th February 2026 (pre-booking), 19th March 2026 at 12 PM (open sale) on GoNoise.com and select retail platforms Offers: ₹1,999 instant discount coupon, additional ₹600 discount via HDFC bank cards on ₹999 pre-booking (₹6,399 effective price); post-purchase benefits include ₹4,000 discount on Noise Master Buds Max Wireless Headphones, ₹1,000 off on purchases above ₹3,500, and 500 off on purchases above ₹2,000

Get Noise Master Buds 2 on GoNoise.com