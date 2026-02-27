WhatsApp has introduced chat-based insurance services in India, allowing users to buy, renew, and manage life insurance policies directly through the messaging platform. Several leading insurers have partnered with WhatsApp to offer end-to-end policy services, reducing reliance on physical branches, paperwork, and multiple online portals.

Through a single WhatsApp conversation, customers can purchase insurance policies, pay renewal premiums, track claims, download policy documents, and submit service requests. Payments are supported via UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, subject to the insurer’s internal systems.

Insurance services available on WhatsApp

The following insurers currently offer policy-related services via official WhatsApp numbers:

HDFC Life Insurance

Services include policy purchase, premium payments, claim initiation and tracking, personal detail updates, service request registration, and document downloads.

WhatsApp: +91 8291890569

Axis Max Life Insurance

Users can buy term and investment-linked plans, pay renewal premiums, track applications and claims, access policy documents, calculate tax benefits, and locate branches.

WhatsApp: +91 74283 96005

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Services include premium payments, policy status checks, premium-paid certificate downloads, bonus information, loan eligibility and repayment details, ULIP statements, and claim updates.

WhatsApp: +91 8976862090

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Customers can purchase policies, check premium details, register and track claims, monitor fund values, raise NRI and group policy queries, and access FAQs.

WhatsApp: +91 99206 67766

Bharti AXA Life Insurance

Available services include premium payments, policy detail review, statement downloads, servicing requests, personal information updates, e-NACH registration, form downloads, and policy surrender initiation.

WhatsApp: 022 4881 5768

Availability

WhatsApp-based insurance services are available across India via the official WhatsApp numbers of participating insurers. The exact scope of services may vary depending on policy type, insurer workflows, and regulatory requirements. Customers can initiate a chat with their insurer to access policy-related services directly within WhatsApp.