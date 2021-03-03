Samsung Galaxy A32 powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC launched in India for Rs 21,999

As promised, Samsung has today launched its latest A-series smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy A32. This model is different from the Galaxy A32 that was recently launched in the European market.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, it features a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone is running the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI 3.0 on top. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in four colors — Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. The device is priced at Rs 21,999 and is now available for purchase across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Pricing and Availability in India