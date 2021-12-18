Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Kids Edition goes official in Russia

Earlier this year, South Korean giant Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy A7 Lite tablet in the market, which as the name indicates, is a budget offering from the technology giant.

Now, the company has launched a new variant of the same, targeted towards kids — the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Kids Edition. It is launched as a successor to the Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition launched a couple of years ago.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Kids Edition features an 8.7-inch LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset.

It packs 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion. As for the camera department, there’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for video calling.

The device is equipped with a fall protection case and also comes pre-installed with Samsung Kids Mode. There are several parental control options along with support for Marusya voice assistant that the company has customized for child safety.

It is running the Android operating system with the company’s One UI own custom user interface on top. The tablet, which has stereo speakers, is powered by a 5,100mAh battery and comes with support for 15W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Kids Edition is launched in Russia and is available for purchase for a price of 14,990 rubles which roughly converts to $204. Currently, there’s no information about its availability in other regions.