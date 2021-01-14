Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched for $200

After several leaks, Samsung has today officially launched the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones along with its flagship Galaxy S21 series smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

This time, the South Korean giant has adopted a new design that is a combination of the Galaxy Buds Live and the company’s first two TWS earphones models — Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung is terming this new design as a “more ergonomic form factor” that offers better sound and is less protrusive.

The earphones come with the Voice Pickup Unit which the company says separates unwanted sounds using the three microphones and accelerometer. One of the mics is set up with a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), which should translate to your voice coming through clearer while background noise is kept to a minimum.

There’s also a Wind Shield tech that includes a mesh-covered chamber to filter out any interference wind, improving call quality. For delivering powerful audio, the company has packed in an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter.

It also offers a 360 Audio setting that uses Dolby Head Tracking for “multi-dimensional sound” that mimics a surround sound setup, which is similar to the Spatial Audio feature from Apple.

Similar to several other premium TWS earphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also comes with a feature to automatically switch between devices. It also comes with a low-latency Game Mode and Microsoft Swift Pair for connecting to Windows PC. It also has the company’s own voice assistant that triggers with “Hi Bixby” command.

Making it ideal for sports activities, it comes with an IPX7 rating for water resistance. As for the battery life, Samsung claims that Galaxy Buds Pro can offer up to five hours with ANC and Bixby voice wake-up active. The charging case included by the company extends the battery life to 18 hours, with both of the premium features on.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes in three color options — Black, Silver, and Violet — matching the colors of the Galaxy S21 lineup. The earphones are priced at $200 and will be available from tomorrow, i.e. 15th January.