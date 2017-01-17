Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6 inch full HD display launched in India at Rs. 36900

Months after the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung has now launched the handset in India and is gearing up to open pre-bookings for the handset.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the C series with a fingerprint scanner in the Home button. The device has a 6 inch 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.9 GHz octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/1.9 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 36900 and is available in Gold and Black colour options. The device would be available for pre-booking starting from January 27.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro specs:

6.0 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.95 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

Adreno 510 GPU

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

4000 mAh battery