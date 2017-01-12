Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro expected to launch in India on January 18

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro which was unveiled last year in October is expected to be launched in India next week, January 18 to be precise.

The Galaxy C9 Pro was only launched in China last year, however, according to the new information which has been received by SamMobile, this device will be launched in India next week on January 18. Apart from India, the Galaxy C9 Pro is also expected to launch in other countries in the coming months.

The Galaxy C9 Pro comes with Snapdragon 653 SoC under the hood and is paired with 6 GB RAM whereas the graphics department is handled by Adreno 510 GPU. The C9 Pro runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box and the massive 6-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD display is kept on by a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro specifications:

CPU: 1.95 GHz Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

GPU: Adreno 510

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Display: 6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display

Rear Camera: 16 MP with flash

Front Camera: 16 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-FI, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh