New Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphone teased by Flipkart

India’s online retailer Flipkart has teased the launch of a new Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphone in the country. The device is being teased with “#FullOnSpeedy” and is revealed to have a quad-camera setup.

While the company has not yet revealed the name of this smartphone, it is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy F62, which was previously rumored to get launched in the Indian market in mid-February. Note that the South Korean giant had used the “Full On” tagline to debut the Galaxy F-series last year.

The teaser image shows a square-shaped camera module which houses four camera sensors and the module is placed in the top-left corner. While not much is known about the phone at this time, it appears that the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button on the right-side of the frame.

Since the device is tagged as “Flipkart Unique” on the eCommerce platform, it will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. The company has promised to reveal more information on 8th February, so let’s just wait for a couple of more days to get to know which phone it is.

Source | Via