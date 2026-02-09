Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F70e 5G in India, expanding its popular Galaxy F-series lineup. As promised earlier, the new smartphone targets the budget 5G segment with a large high-refresh-rate display, a massive battery, long-term software support, and enhanced security features.

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a brightness of up to 800 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM), and is protected by 2-step tempered glass for added durability. In terms of design, the smartphone has a leather-like textured back panel, paired with a flat side frame, and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is available in Spotlight Blue and Limelight Green color options.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) processor, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G support across 12 bands, ensuring broad network compatibility across India.

Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery, which Samsung says is 20% larger than its predecessor, designed to deliver all-day usage for streaming and browsing. The phone supports 25W fast charging, though a charger is not included in the box.

The Galaxy F70e 5G runs Android 16-based One UI 8.0, and Samsung has committed to an industry-leading six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the device.

A key highlight in this price segment is Samsung Knox Vault, a hardware-backed security solution with a dedicated processor and memory to securely store sensitive data such as PINs, passwords, and biometric information – even if the main operating system is compromised.

The Galaxy F70e 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup housed in Samsung’s “Iconic Track Camera Deco” design. The rear side has a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor for portrait and bokeh shots, whereas the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face recognition for biometric authentication, Samsung Wallet support for UPI payments, and Auto Blocker feature to prevent unauthorized app installations.

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available from 17th February 2026 on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores across India. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 bank and coupon discounts, making the effective starting price ₹11,999.

