XElectron has launched the iProjector 3 Plus in India, expanding its home entertainment lineup with a smart Full HD projector aimed at large-screen home viewing. The projector offers native 1080p resolution with 4K content support, official Google TV integration, built-in 20W speakers, and automatic screen alignment features, making it suitable for movies, gaming, and live sports in flexible home setups.

The XElectron iProjector 3 Plus runs official Google TV, allowing direct access to certified streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar, without the need for external dongles or set-top boxes.

To simplify installation and repositioning, the projector comes with a suite of automatic image correction tools, including Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Screen Fit, and Obstacle Avoidance, which help maintain proper image framing even when the projector placement changes.

The iProjector 3 Plus is rated at 25,000 lumens (2,000 ANSI), enabling comfortable viewing in typical indoor lighting conditions. For audio, it features built-in 20W bass speakers, suitable for everyday use, with Bluetooth 5.4 support for pairing external speakers or soundbars.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 for stable high-resolution streaming, along with HDMI, USB, and LAN ports for connecting gaming consoles, laptops, and other media devices. The projector also uses a fully enclosed optical engine, designed to reduce dust ingress and lower long-term maintenance.

Commenting on the announcement, Gagan Sharma, Managing Director, XElectron, said, “With the launch of the iProjector 3 Plus, we are solving the two main hurdles in home projection: brightness and durability. At 25000 Lumens (2000 ANSI), users can enjoy a cinematic experience without needing a completely dark room. We have paired this with a fully enclosed optical engine to ensure long-term, dust-free and maintenance-free performance. Our aim is to deliver features that meaningfully add value, at a price point that works for Indian consumers.”

The XElectron iProjector 3 Plus is priced at ₹27,990 in India. It will be available for purchase via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners. The projector comes with a one-year warranty.

XElectron iProjector 3 Plus Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹27,990

₹27,990 Availability: Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, XElectron.com, and select offline retail partners

Get XElectron iProjector 3 Plus on XElectron.com