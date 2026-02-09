YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new restriction that limits access to song lyrics for free users, as part of efforts to push more listeners toward paid subscriptions. According to multiple user reports on social media platforms, lyrics – previously available to all users – are now being paywalled after a limited number of views. The change has not been officially announced by YouTube, but screenshots shared online suggest the feature is currently being tested with a select group of users.

As per reports on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), free users of YouTube Music can now view lyrics for only around five songs per month. Once this limit is reached, the app reportedly displays just the first few lines of the song, while the rest of the lyrics are blurred out.

Users have also spotted a banner above the lyrics section stating “You have XX views remaining”, along with a prompt reading “Unlock lyrics with Premium”, encouraging them to upgrade to YouTube Music Premium. After exhausting the free quota, users are prompted to either start a Premium subscription or activate a free trial, if eligible.

YouTube has not formally confirmed the lyrics paywall. Based on user feedback, the restriction appears to be part of an A/B test and may currently be limited to specific regions or accounts. The move is widely seen as another attempt to convert free users into paying subscribers by gating previously free features.

Interestingly, rival streaming service Spotify had attempted to place song lyrics behind a paywall in 2024. However, following widespread user backlash, Spotify rolled back the change and restored full lyrics access for free users.

At present, Spotify continues to offer lyrics without additional restrictions to unpaid listeners.

In India, YouTube Music offers multiple subscription tiers:

Individual Plan: ₹119 per month

₹119 per month Family Plan: ₹149 per month

₹149 per month Two-Person Plan: ₹179 per month

₹179 per month Student Plan: ₹59 per month

Eligible first-time users also get a one-month free trial. Additionally, YouTube Premium bundles ad-free YouTube with YouTube Music Premium, starting at ₹149 per month for the Individual plan.