Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace with 5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 8490

Days after being spotted at retail stores, Samsung has now officially launched the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace in India.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone in the J series with a rugged finish on the back. The device has a 5 inch PLS TFT display with resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad core MediaTek processor with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2600 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 8490 and is available in Gold, Black and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace specs:

5.0 inch display

960 x 540 pixels resolution

1.4 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737T processor

1.5 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2600 mAh battery