Videocon d2h Mauja Punjabi VAS service launched

Keeping up with the demand for regional content, Videocon d2h has now launched Punjabi VAS service.

Videocon d2h has announced its partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd and PTC to introduce d2h Mauja, the company’s Punjabi VAS service. The service, which is launched on the occasion of Lohri, available on Ch No.770 which includes 15 Punjabi channels and services.

The d2h Mauja is an ad free service that would offer rich Punjabi content like music, movies, sitcoms etc. Additionally the service would also offer latest Punjabi movies, devotional songs, movie clips, latest Punjabi songs and much more.

Speaking about the launch, Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Director – Videocon d2h, said, “The addition of this VAS channel strengthens our Punjabi content. With the digitization of TV viewing in rural markets, regional and local content is what we are now focusing on. We are confident that d2h Mauja plugs the availability of content gap for the Punjabi viewers across the country.”